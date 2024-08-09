Pakistan desires enhanced ties with ASEAN states for peace, stability: Dar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reaffirmed its desire to enhancing its partnership with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in its quest for a peaceful, stable, and prosperous region. In his message on the occasion of ASEAN Day, being observed toady, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar extended warmest congratulations and best wishes to the governments and peoples of the ASEAN member states.

He said this day symbolizes the enduring spirit of unity and cooperation among the Southeast Asian nations. It is a privilege to celebrate this milestone alongside our ASEAN friends. Ishaq Dar termed ASEAN as a model of regional integration and collective progress, demonstrating remarkable achievements in economic development, social cohesion, and diplomatic engagement. He said that Pakistan holds in high regard the significant role ASEAN plays in promoting peace, stability, and prosperity within the Asia-Pacific region. The Foreign Minister said that Pakistan’s relations with ASEAN are underpinned by a shared commitment to principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and constructive engagement. He said Pakistan have been an active partner in ASEAN’s dialogue mechanisms and have sought to deepen our cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, education, culture, and people-to-people exchanges.

Ishaq Dar expressed the hope that Pakistan’s engagement with ASEAN has been further strengthened through active participation in the ASEAN Regional Forum.