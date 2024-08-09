Pakistan Shaheens’ selection, a case of missed opportunities, inconsistencies

LAHORE - The recent announcement of the Pakistan Shaheens’ squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh ‘A’ has raised several eyebrows within the cricketing fraternity. Despite the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) assurances of a fair and transparent selection process, even vowed by PCB Patron Shehbaz Sharif during the ground foundation ceremony of Gaddafi Stadium for Champions Trophy 2025, with the headlines emphasizing merit-based selection to change the fate of Pakistan cricket teams, the team selection of Pakistan Shaheens reflects significant shortcomings and questionable decisions that warrant a thorough review. Normally, Shaheens teams or A teams are meant for new upcoming and talented players to infuse fresh blood in the team and not meant for old and tried players like Sarfraz Ahmad. Firstly, the inclusion of senior player Sarfraz Ahmed and Saad Baigraises concerns about the selection criteria.Sarfraz Ahmed, a seasoned wicket-keeper batsman, finds himself selected for both the national and Shaheen teams, which seems redundant given the presence of other promising players. Saad Baig, on the other hand, has been included despite not having played a single first-class match, while Shahbaz Javed, who excelled as the top wicket-keeper in the President’s Trophy Grade-I with 26 dismissals and 371 runs, has been overlooked. The rationale behind Saad Baig’s selection over Javed remains unclear, particularly given Javed’s impressive domestic performance. Similarly, the selection of Saim Ayub in both the national and Shaheens’ squads also raises questions. Ayub’s inclusion without any notable international performance seems to undermine the merit-based selection process. The decision to include him alongside seasoned players like Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, and others, who have proven their mettle, appears inconsistent with the selection standards expected at this level. Moreover, the exclusion of Ali Zaryab Asif, who amassed an impressive 1,032 runs in the 2023-24 domestic first-class season, is puzzling.

Zaryab, a standout performer in the U-19 World Cup 2018, where he was named to the ICC Team of the Tournament alongside top talents like India’s Shubman Gill and Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, seems to have been overlooked despite his exceptional form.

His omission from the Shaheen squad raises serious questions about the selection process. The decision to include players like Saim Ayub over Ali Zaryab suggests a possible lapse in evaluation criteria or an oversight, casting doubt on the rationale behind the committee’s choices. In the context of the upcoming four-day match against Bangladesh ‘A’, the squad’s composition should reflect a balanced and performance-oriented strategy. The inclusion of Ali Zaryab could have provided the necessary depth and balance to the team, especially given the notable performances by other players. Ahead of the series progresses, it is crucial for the PCB to address these discrepancies and ensure that future selections are made based on performance and merit.The current selection raises questions about the PCB’s commitment to fair play and transparency, and it is imperative for the board to revisit its selection policies to restore confidence among players and fans alike.