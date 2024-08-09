The assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 was a tragic event that shook the world. Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, shot Gandhi while he was on his way to a prayer meeting in New Delhi. Gandhi’s death was a blow to India’s struggle for independence and shocked the global community. His philosophy of nonviolence and principles of tolerance and communal harmony remain relevant today, inspiring movements for social justice and peace worldwide. The assassination serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges of intolerance and violence that always arise when the message of peace and justice is at stake, proving the enduring need for Gandhian values in a world plagued by conflict and division.