PBBF announces Independence Day Basketball C’ship schedule

LAHORE - The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced the schedule for the Independence Day Inter-Provincial Basketball Championship for Men and Women, set to commence on Saturday (August 10), at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad. According to Ouj-e-Zahoor, the organizing secretary of the championship and the general secretary of Federal Basketball Association (FBBA), all arrangements have been completed for the successful five-day championship. The event is being organized under the supervision of the Federal Basketball Association in collaboration with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB). He further said: “This year is especially significant as it’s the first time a Woman’s Inter-Provincial Basketball Championship is being organised. Six teams in both men’s and women’s events have been divided into two pools. In the men’s event, Pool A includes Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad (B), while Pool B comprises Balochistan, KP, and Islamabad (A). Similarly, in the women’s event, Pool A includes Punjab, Balochistan, and Islamabad (B), and Pool B includes Islamabad (A), KP, and Sindh.” He added that in order to select the men and women teams from the Federal Capital Territory trials were conducted and promising sportspersons were shortlisted for training camp. The inaugural match of the championship will be played between Punjab and Islamabad (B), while KP will compete against Islamabad (A) in the first round. The event is a celebration of Independence Day and aims to showcase the country’s basketball talent, with over 170 sportspersons and officials participating in the championship. He also said that the semifinals of the championship will be played on August 13, with the final taking place on August 14th to mark the celebration of Independence Day.