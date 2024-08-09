PDMA issues monsoon rain alert

LAHORE - PDMA Punjab has issued an alert for more monsoon rains across the province. The new spell of monsoon rains will begin from August 9. Monsoon rains are likely in Punjab from August 9 to August 12. During August 10 and 11, most of the districts of South Punjab are likely to experience wind and thundershowers. Monsoon rains are expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Gujarat divisions. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that an alert has been issued to the concerned administrations across the province regarding the weather situation. In view of the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, the concerned departments should be alert. In view of the fear of urban flooding, the administration should be alert and complete advance arrangements. The DG PDMA also issued instructions to Commissioners, DCs, WASA, Irrigation Department, Rescue, Civil Defense and other concerned departments to remain alert. He further said that the situation is being monitored 24 hours a day in the PDMA control room. The people are requested to ensure the implementation of the government instructions. In case of emergency call PDMA helpline 1129. Meanwhile, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)’s National Emergencies Operation Center anticipated that extremely heavy rainfall over upper catchments of Rivers Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej may cause an increase in water flows in these rivers. Consequently, medium to High Level Flood flows is expected in River Chenab along with Nullahs of Rivers Chenab and Ravi from August 10-13. Moreover, flows in River Sutlej are subject to releases from Indian Side likely to trigger flash flooding and land sliding in hilly and mountainous regions of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in next 24 to 48 hours, an NDMA news release said. “Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and other urban areas. Rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated very heavy falls expected in Kalat, Zhob, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Awaran and Barkhan. In KP, rain-wind / thundershowers with isolated very heavy falls expected in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Galiyat, Haripur, Buner, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Malakand, Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat and Orakzai,” it said. Parts of Punjab are likely to experience Rain-wind /thundershowers with isolated very heavy falls expected in Murree, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar and D.G. Khan. Furthermore,Higher Temperatures & Rains may trigger GLOF Incidents in vulnerable valleys of KP and GB. The public has been advised to stay informed by keeping track of weather updates and alerts. NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public. Additional guidance is available on NDMA Website and “Pak NDMA Alert” app available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Population at risk is advised to take stay cautious and follow instructions from local authorities.

IRSA releases 525,900 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 525,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 584,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1539.00 feet and was 141.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 349,000 cusecs and 321,300 cusecs respectively. The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1207.75 feet, which was 159.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 41,300 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 359,300, 429,500, 336,500 and 252,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 80,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 86,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.