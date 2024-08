ATTOCK - Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Attock during surprise checking in Pindigheb discarded one thousand litre unhygienic and adulterated milk and imposed Rs 52 thousand fine on the milk suppliers. As per details, a team of PFA Attock carried out surprise test of the milk being supplied by 25 vehicles. During this test, 2500 litre milk was checked and out of this one thousand litre milk was found unhygienic, adulterated and unfit for human consumption which was discarded on the spot.