PHC serves notice on KP govt over VC appointments

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has served notices on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provincial government and the Higher Education Department in response to petitions contesting the reinitiation of the vice-chancellor appointments process for 19 public sector universities.

The court has instructed the government to submit a response by August 15. If no reply is received by the deadline, the court will base its decision on the existing record and proceed with arguments on the stay order.

The case, heard by Justice Arshad Ali and Justice Ijaz Khan, featured arguments from the petitioners’ lawyers Aamir Javed and Mubashir Manzoor. They contended that the vice-chancellor positions at several KP universities have been vacant for over a year.

The lawyers argued that while the previous provincial government had started the appointment process and the caretaker government had completed it, the current PTI-led administration has restarted the process, nullifying the earlier recommendations made by the search and scrutiny committee.

They also noted that the provincial government had previously assured the Supreme Court that the vice-chancellor appointments were finalized and would proceed soon, leading the Supreme Court to close the case. However, the government has now issued a new advertisement for vice-chancellor positions and has not yet responded to the court’s notice.

The court has directed the provincial government and the Higher Education Department to provide their response by August 15.