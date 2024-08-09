PM Shehbaz congratulates Yunus, seeks to closer ties with Bangladesh

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday extended his congratulations to Muhammad Yunus, the newly appointed interim leader of Bangladesh, and expressed optimism for strengthened relations with the country, which separated from Pakistan in 1971.

In a tweet, Sharif offered "heartiest felicitations" to Professor Muhammad Yunus, wishing him success in leading Bangladesh towards a peaceful and prosperous future. He also expressed his eagerness to collaborate with Yunus to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the coming days.

Muhammad Yunus was sworn in during a ceremony in Dhaka on Thursday, following weeks of student-led protests that led to the resignation and escape of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.

During the ceremony, Yunus vowed to "uphold, support, and protect the constitution," committing to perform his duties "sincerely."

Bangladesh’s 15-member interim government also took their oaths, with Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus assuming the role of Chief Advisor, equivalent to the position of prime minister.

The oath was administered by Bangladesh's figurehead President Mohammed Shahabuddin at the presidential palace in Dhaka, in the presence of foreign diplomats, civil society members, prominent businessmen, and members of the former opposition party. Notably, no representatives from Hasina’s party were included in the interim government.