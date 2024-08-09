PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates international food and agriculture exhibition in Karachi

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif officially opened the 2nd International Food and Agriculture Exhibition in Karachi today, underscoring the government's commitment to enhancing the country's agricultural sector and fostering international cooperation.

The exhibition, which brings together global and local stakeholders in the food and agriculture industries, serves as a platform for showcasing innovations, discussing industry trends, and exploring new business opportunities. Prime Minister Sharif’s participation highlights the significance of the event in driving growth and development in Pakistan's agricultural sector.

In addition to his involvement in the exhibition, Prime Minister Sharif is set to preside over a critical apex committee meeting focusing on the nationwide anti-polio campaign. This meeting aims to strategize and accelerate efforts to combat polio, ensuring the health and safety of communities across Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister will hold discussions with a delegation of international business representatives, emphasizing Pakistan’s open market opportunities and strengthening economic ties with global partners. This meeting is expected to foster enhanced collaboration and investment in various sectors of the Pakistani economy.

The Prime Minister’s engagements today reflect his dedication to both advancing Pakistan’s agricultural capabilities and reinforcing international business relations.