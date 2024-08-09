Friday, August 09, 2024
Police arrest two accused in injured condition after separate encounters

August 09, 2024
HYDERABAD   -   The Hyderabad police have arrested two accused in injured condition as a result of two sepa­rate alleged encounters. A police spokesperson informed that SHO Hussain abad Police station Inspector Ayaz Ali Bhugio along with his staff held encounter with street criminals in Meeron ki machine embankment Latifabad and arrested a criminal Baboo Laal in injured condition after exchange of firing.

The injured suspect was taken to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Meanwhile, another accused was arrested in injured condition in an alleged encounter with Tando Yousuf Police in Bhatti Goth link road.

During the exchange of fire, the suspect, identified as Rajib alias Rajoo Magsi was apprehended at the scene in an injured condition along with a weapon and was tak­en to the hospital for treatment.

