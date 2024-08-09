Power outages  planned for maintenance

PESHAWAR - Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) will suspend power supply to various localities for maintenance on August 10.

According to the company’s spokesperson, power will be cut from the Jamrud Grid Station on August 10 from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, affecting consumers in Hayatabad 1, 3, 4, 5, New Hayatabad Artho, and Spin Hospital feeders. Similarly, power will be interrupted for consumers of Hayatabad 6 and Shukat Khanam Hospital feeders due to maintenance from the Hayatabad Grid Station on the same day.

On August 17, power supply will be suspended from Mengora Grid Station from 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM, impacting consumers in areas including Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1 through 5, Kabal, Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4, Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gukadara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba, Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, and Shah Dara.

Additionally, power supply will be suspended from Tangi Grid Station on August 10 from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM, affecting consumers in Sheikh Abad, Khanmai, Small Industrial Estate Charssada, Utmanzai, Utmanzai 1, 2, 3, Woman Children Hospital Rajar, Dakki, and Zaim feeders.