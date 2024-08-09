PPP urges Imran to unconditionally apologise on May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday urged Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan to unconditionally apologise over the May 9 incidents.

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman called upon Imran Khan to stop making excuses and issue an unconditional public apology to the nation for the events of May 9.

The lawmaker criticized Khan’s inconsistent stance, saying: “It cannot be that one day you admit to calling your supporters to protest outside GHQ and in cantonments, and the next day you demand CCTV footage before apologizing.”

In a media interaction here, she pointed out the contradiction in Khan’s statements, noting that “while he denies his party’s involvement in violent protests, he also acknowledges that PTI workers used petrol bombs during the Zaman Park protests.”

Imran Khan this week announced a conditional apology for the events of May 9. Speaking to journalists after a hearing of the £190 million reference in Adiala Jail, Imran Khan stressed the need for a thorough investigation through the release of CCTV footage.

Khan said if the footage identifies any PTI members involved in the incidents, he will take strict action against them, including expulsion from the party and appropriate punishment.

“The CCTV footages of May 9 should be brought first. I will expel them from the party and punish them,” he added.

Sherry Rehman highlighted that PTI leaders and officials were seen leading the May 9 protests across the country, and that evidence of PTI’s violent demonstrations was broadcast on media screens nationwide. “Isn’t that evidence sufficient,” she questioned.

The PPP leader said the entire PTI leadership bears responsibility for inciting their supporters, leading to the unrest on May 9.