Private school teacher apprehended for torturing student

MUZAFFARGARH - A teacher of private public school was arrested for torturing a minor student. Police source said, matter of torture on the minor student named Afan by Anas Awan, the teacher of Islamic school, was brought into light by the local media here. DPO, Husnain Haider taking notice of the incident ordered for an inquiry. The inquiry report proved the teacher’s guilt. As a result, the DPO ordered to arrest of the teacher. Daera Din Panah police registered the case on report of the victim’s uncle. It was said that the child, student of class three an orphan, subjected to severe torture for not learning the daily lesson.