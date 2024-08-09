Private schools to cooperate with govt in students’ durg tests

KARACHI - All federal and provincial anti-narcotics agencies have decided to work together, share intelligence and data, and increase the number of rehabilitation centres for drug addicts. This decision was made during the first meeting of a high-powered committee formed in Sindh on the instructions of President Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting was chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. Education Secretary Zahid Ali Abbasi informed the committee that there are 11,000 registered private schools in Sindh. The administration of these schools has assured full cooperation on the issue of drug control and drug testing of students. It was also decided to involve the Parents Te¬a¬chers Assoc-iation to gain their confidence in the prevention of drugs in educational institutions and among students. Mr Memon instructed the education secretary to ensure the formation of screening committees in educational institutions and to conduct regular check-ups of students.

During the meeting, ANF Commander Brigadier Umar briefed the committee on the efforts of the ANF for anti-narcotics and assured all possible support from the federal anti-narcotics force in the Sindh government’s ongoing struggle against drugs.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Memon said that the effects of drugs are increasing in society and, if not stopped, will get out of hand.

The new generation is particularly affected, and the situation is becoming alarming. Therefore, everyone needs to work seriously.

He also stated that the government is determined to root out this scourge, and the Sindh government wants all agencies to work together in the anti-narcotics efforts.

He noted that drugs have increased in both urban and rural areas, which is a matter of concern. To prevent drugs in educational institutions, children will undergo drug testing.