Friday, August 09, 2024
Punjab CM sacks Mianwali DPO over rising crime rate

Web Desk
2:24 AM | August 09, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took strict action over surging crime rate in Mianwali and removed District Police Officer (DPO) Matiullah from his office.

As per the details, the DPO has been ordered to report to Central Police Office (CPO).

As per the action, the CM also directed to eradicate corruption from the jails and ordered strict action against the corrupt elements.

Moreover, CM Maryam Nawaz also announced to convert the tubewells on solar energy for the people of Mianwali.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Secretary, RPO and PML-N ticket holders from Mianwali were also present on the occasion.

Web Desk

National

