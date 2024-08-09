Punjab outsourcing 5,800 govt schools to boost quality: Minister

ISLAMABAD - In a landmark move to revamp the education sector, the Punjab government has announced to outsource the management of 5,800 government schools to private entities, aiming to significantly enhance the quality of education and tackle the long-standing issue of teacher shortages.

Talking to a private news channel, minister said this bold initiative will bring in much-needed expertise and resources to improve student outcomes, teacher training, and infrastructure development, ultimately benefiting millions of students across the province.

Minister emphasized that the outsourcing initiative is a crucial step towards achieving the government’s vision of providing quality education to all students in Punjab, regardless of their background or socio-economic status.

“We want to encourage innovation, creativity, and expertise from various sectors to transform our education system,” minister said. The selected partners will be responsible for managing the day-to-day operations of the schools, including curriculum development, teacher training, student assessments, and infrastructure maintenance. In return, they will receive funding and support from the government to ensure the success of the partnership, he mentioned.

The Minister also assured that the government will maintain strict monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that the partners meet the required standards and performance benchmarks, adding, we are committed to bring transparency and accountability in this initiative.

By outsourcing schools to private individuals, NGOs, and organizations, the government aims to tap into their specialized expertise and resources to enhance the quality of education, he said, adding, these partners bring a wealth of knowledge and experience in areas such as curriculum development, teacher training, and education technology, which can help to modernize and improve the education system.

Private individuals and organizations can introduce innovative teaching methods, digital learning tools, and data-driven assessments to measure student progress, he said.

NGOs, with their focus on social development can provide critical support services such as counseling, mentorship, and extracurricular activities to foster holistic student development, he added.

Responding to a query, minister revealed that many of the government schools slated for outsourcing were previously plagued by severe teacher shortages, with some having zero teaching staff.

Furthermore, these schools were often characterized by non-performance based studies, where students were not held to rigorous academic standards.

Despite these challenges, the government recognized the value of the existing infrastructure and decided to take a bold step to revitalize these schools, he explained.

Instead of abandoning these schools, the government opted to partner with private individuals, NGOs, and organizations to utilize the existing infrastructure for the well-being of students, free of cost, he concluded.