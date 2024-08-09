Rescue-1122 saves four family members from floods 

Swabi - Four members of a family, including a child, were rescued by a Rescue 1122 team in the Yar Hussain region on Thursday, according to rescue officials.

The floodwaters caused havoc in Yar Hussain and Dubian areas after torrential rain lashed the district early in the morning. The house of Imad Ali was submerged, trapping four family members, including a woman and a minor child. Rescue officials reported that the disaster team swiftly reached the site and professionally evacuated the family, shifting them to a safe place.

Floodwaters swept away houses and shops in the Chota Lahore region, with Jalsai village being particularly hard hit. The floodwaters entered homes and shops, causing significant damage. Local residents said that many houses collapsed, but fortunately, no lives were lost as people had moved to safer areas in time.

Politicians and officials visited the affected areas and assured the local people of all possible assistance.