Reviving Sindh’s Education

Schools in Sindh still rely on the same outdated resources and methods used for centuries. Despite the world and even other provinces advancing into the modern era, no significant improvements have been made. This stagnant approach is gradually eroding public trust in government schools. Among all provinces, Sindh lags far behind. Competitive realities seem to be ignored, with little concern for the destruction from which Sindh’s schools are suffering.

Even after investing substantial resources, we fail to see results from teachers who are supposed to be responsible for schools. Despite paying salaries on time with public funds, there is a pressing need to develop a strategy that supports each school by focusing on every student.

Many schools in Sindh lack proper infrastructure, which fails to attract students. This includes discomfort, lack of furniture, and basic necessities such as clean water and sanitation facilities. While infrastructure is a concern, the most critical issue is the quality of education and student outcomes. Three fundamental barriers hinder quality education. Firstly, many schools have qualified teachers who lack interest and ownership in their roles. Consequently, these teachers are not contributing as per their experience and qualifications, diminishing parental trust in schools. Secondly, there is a shortage of qualified teachers and training capacity. Even when teachers are present, they often fail to deliver what is expected of them. Thirdly, some teachers focus more on their private tutoring centres or other educational businesses, contributing less to their assigned schools.

The upcoming general election has set new expectations for the Minister of Education to address deprived areas, especially those schools that require urgent attention. This time, the Minister of Education and the Secretary of Education in Sindh need to prioritise quality by focusing on each child. There is a need to create a school-wise database categorising students into different groups: competent students, mid-level students, struggling students, and those facing societal barriers. Competent students are those with clear concepts and focus. Mid-level students can benefit from teachers’ efforts to help them reach the level of competent students. Struggling students require the primary focus of all teachers, with efforts directed towards remedial techniques, extra support, and engaging methodologies. Additional faculty support can be provided where necessary. Students facing societal barriers are often intelligent but are hindered by external obstacles. Introducing a pool fund based on realistic criteria can help schools focus more on these students.

Currently, despite having all the necessary resources, we are off track. The government invests considerable resources in each teacher, but they remain unfocused. Our education system lacks effective indicators to measure quality. Monitoring is limited to ensuring teachers are present from 8 am to 2 pm, but we fail to deliver quality results compared to other countries that invest in education. School heads should be trained in quality parameters, and monthly tests of students and teachers’ performance should be recorded. Each month, weak areas in each class should be identified and addressed through remedial classes, extra classes, or even evening classes by adjusting teachers’ working hours. This can help rebuild trust in government schools.

After the general election of 2024, parents of students enrolled in government schools are expecting more from the existing authorities. This time, strategies should focus on quality mapping rather than mere monitoring, with a genuine impact on schools and students’ futures.

As the Education Minister has appointed new District Education Officers (DEOs) for primary and secondary education, the Sindh Education Department should also select competitive teams from each district. These teams should devise strategies to ensure every school achieves results by focusing on each enrolled child. Following the selection of DEOs, deputy and additional DEOs can be appointed to measure educational quality. They can monitor the Taluka Education Officers (TEOs) of designated schools and provide feedback for improvement. TEOs should focus on their designated schools and address weak areas with the support of head teachers and principals. Monthly appraisal processes can contribute to this attempt at change.

Since district management teams lack proper resources for monitoring schools, the Minister of Education in Sindh can support each DEO and TEO by conducting surprise visits focused exclusively on quality monitoring. Schools should be nominated for awards based on progress according to set indicators, and student-wise focus should be included in this assessment.

The Sindh Government needs to adopt a more realistic approach and avoid promotions based solely on seniority. Promotions should be awarded to teachers and management based on effort and actual results. In other countries, governments implement demotion policies and salary reductions to instill a sense of ownership. If we fail to introduce new elements in this competitive age, our children will be left behind. By focusing on every child across all classes during this period, we can achieve positive results.

The Sindh Government should engage training institutes such as STEDA, PITE, IBA, and others to train teachers in quality assurance with a focus on every child. These training institutes should employ innovative methods, and after training, a proper follow-up action plan should be implemented to ensure regular replication in schools. Without such follow-up, replication rates drop to zero. Teacher training should also include guidance on school management, such as creating animated and colourful classrooms, using diverse teaching materials, and effectively engaging students to improve the school environment. Teachers’ capacities should be enhanced, followed by the development of engagement strategies to improve the learning environment through STEAM and robotics, as well as using YouTube and other digital methodologies.

Shewa Ram Suthar

The writer is based in Umerkot. He has more than 14 years of experience in the development sector. He can be reached at shewaram@live.com.