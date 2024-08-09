Rupee gains 5 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 05 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.68 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.73. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.30 and Rs280.40 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 44 paisas to close at Rs 304.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs 304.41, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese yen went up 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas an increase of 15 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs353.94 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs353.79. The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.87 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close Rs74.25.