Friday, August 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SBP, banks to remain closed on Wednesday

APP
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Business

KARACHI   -   The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and all the banks and financial institutions will remain closed on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan. The central bank, in a statement issued here on Thursday, announced, “The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 being public holiday on the occasion of ‘Independence Day’ as declared by the Government of Pakistan.” Subsequently, all the banks, Development Finance Institutions (FDI), Micro Finance Banks (MFB), and other financial institutions will also remain closed on August 14, 2024 to observe the public holiday on the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day of Pakistan.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1723091742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024