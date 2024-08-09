Secretary WPC Dr Shahida condemns all acts to slander women

ISLAMABAD - Secretary WPC Dr. Shahida Rehmani, MNA gave a warm welcome to all the members and participants to the 2nd General Assembly meeting of the Women Parliamentary Caucus. The meeting was attended by MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Asia Naz Tanoli, MNA Akhtar Bibi, MNA Shaista Khan, MNA Asia Ishaque, MNA Rana Ansar, MNA Mahtab Akber Rashdi, MNA Shagufta Jumani, MNA Mussarrat Rafique, MNA Sehar Kamran, MNA Syeda Shehla Raza, MNA Shazia Sobia, MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui (virtually) ,Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Khalida Ateeb, former MNA Mehnaz Akber Aziz and Special Secretary (SI) Syed Shamoon Hashmi. condemned all acts aimed to slander any woman inside & outside the parliament. She proposed to develop a mechanism to curb cybercrime against women. Secondly, She highlighted the plight of women belonging to minorities & urged the members to address their problem in order to empower them. During the meeting, CEO Greenstar Dr. Syed Azizur Rab briefed the members on the deplorable population statistics concerning women. Moreover, members of the General Assembly discussed issues related to maternal & child health, birth spacing, Civic Education Act and the necessity of youth clinics. In addition, it was stressed by members to effectively utilize media in sensitising women-related issues. Members also suggested to develop a consensus with male members to push legislation to alleviate problems concerning women.