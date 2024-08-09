Seminar highlights importance of breastfeeding for child health

Mohmand - A seminar was held on Thursday at the Mohmand Press Club to raise awareness, particularly among mothers, about the importance of breastfeeding for children’s health. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Rafiq Hayat emphasized the benefits of breastfeeding for healthy child development and noted that August is observed worldwide to promote breastfeeding awareness.

Dr. Hayat explained that breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast cancer in mothers and is crucial for a child’s health, urging mothers to exclusively breastfeed for the first six months. He also highlighted the challenges in the merged districts, where poverty affects children’s nutrition, impacting their growth.

Various officials, including District Nutrition Manager Raham Sher and Information Management Officer Obaidullah, participated in the seminar. The DHO also mentioned ongoing health campaigns in the district aimed at promoting breastfeeding and urged community cooperation to create a healthier society. Speakers at the seminar stressed that breastfeeding should continue for up to two years, with the introduction of solid foods after six months, to ensure sustainable growth in children.