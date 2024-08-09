Friday, August 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

SHC orders protection for family of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani

SHC orders protection for family of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani
INP
August 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed authorities to provide protection to the family of Nasrullah Gadani, a journalist from Ghotki who was murdered. During the hearing on a petition filed by the victim’s mother seeking protection, the court requested a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki. The police officials were given seven days to submit a written response.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Nasrullah Gadani was murdered four months ago, yet no charge sheet or report has been presented against the suspects. The  lawyer also mentioned that the suspects appear in court with large crowds, creating a challenging environment for the petitioners and their legal team. The court was informed that the family of the slain journalist is being continuously harassed. After hearing the arguments, the Sindh High Court instructed  the police to ensure the safety of Gadani’s family.

Maryam Nawaz vision for minority prosperity

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1723091742.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024