SHC orders protection for family of slain journalist Nasrullah Gadani

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed authorities to provide protection to the family of Nasrullah Gadani, a journalist from Ghotki who was murdered. During the hearing on a petition filed by the victim’s mother seeking protection, the court requested a report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghotki. The police officials were given seven days to submit a written response.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Nasrullah Gadani was murdered four months ago, yet no charge sheet or report has been presented against the suspects. The lawyer also mentioned that the suspects appear in court with large crowds, creating a challenging environment for the petitioners and their legal team. The court was informed that the family of the slain journalist is being continuously harassed. After hearing the arguments, the Sindh High Court instructed the police to ensure the safety of Gadani’s family.