SIFC spurs record company registrations in july, boosting foreign investment

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) has played a crucial role in enhancing foreign investment in Pakistan, leading to a significant surge in new business registrations. According to the latest data, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) registered 2,864 new companies in July 2024, marking the highest number of companies ever registered in a single month.

This achievement represents a 25 percent increase compared to the same period last year, underscoring the positive impact of SIFC's efforts to streamline the process for investors and businesses. The surge in registrations is part of a broader strategy aimed at boosting exports and attracting foreign investment into the country.

Of the newly registered companies in July, approximately 58 percent were private limited companies, reflecting growing confidence among entrepreneurs and investors in Pakistan’s business environment.

The record number of registrations highlights the success of ongoing initiatives to facilitate business growth and economic development in Pakistan, further positioning the country as a viable destination for international investment.