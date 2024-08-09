Sports Board Punjab reveals route of Azadi Marathon

LAHORE - Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has released the route of upcoming Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race here on Thursday. The Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race will be organised on August 11 (Sunday) under the auspices of Punjab Sports Department. As per route, the participating athletes of Azadi Marathon will kick of the race from Liberty Chowk at 7.00am and cover the 12-km distance via Hafeez Center, Ch Zahoor Elahi Road, Main Market, KFC, Siddique Trade Center, Zafar Ali Road, EFU House, Canal Road, Punjab Cardiology, Shadman Underpass, Tollinton Market, Qurtaba Chowk, Shama Chowk, Ichhra Stop, Muslim Town, PCSIR, Gaddafi Stadium, Kalma Chowk, Center Point and wrap up the race at Liberty Chowk. Similarly, the participants of Family Fun Race will start their race from Liberty Chowk and cover the 3-km distance via Hafeez Center, Ch Zahoor Elahi Road, Main Market, KFC and finish their race at Siddique Trade Center. DG Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal said that Sports Board Punjab is making best arrangements for Azadi Marathon and Family Fun Race. “Medical booths and water points will be set up at several points of the route to cope with any medical emergency,” he said.