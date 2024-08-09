Supreme Court summons key officials over Margalla park commercial activities

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) has summoned the owner of Monal Restaurant, the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP), and the Cabinet Secretary in a high-profile case concerning commercial activities within Margalla National Park. This move comes after the SC's earlier order to shut down all eateries in the park.

On June 11, 2024, the Supreme Court mandated the closure of Monal Restaurant and all other commercial establishments within Margalla Hills National Park in Islamabad. The ruling, delivered by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Qazi Faez Isa, came in response to concerns about preserving the national heritage of the park. The Court had directed the administration to enforce the closure of these businesses within 90 days, rejecting a report submitted by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

During today’s hearing, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed dissatisfaction with the enforcement of the Court’s order. The Chief Justice noted that the chairman of the wildlife board, responsible for overseeing compliance, had been removed from his position, which he saw as a violation of the Court's ruling aimed at preserving the national heritage.

The Supreme Court questioned the connection between the Monal Restaurant owner and the Cabinet Secretary, suggesting possible conflicts of interest. As a result, the Court has directed that the matter be brought to the attention of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The summoned parties include Monal Restaurant’s owner, the AGP, and the Cabinet Secretary.

In compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive, Monal Restaurant, one of Islamabad’s most popular dining venues known for its scenic views and diverse menu, has announced its permanent closure. A recent social media post from the restaurant confirmed the shutdown, stating, “It’s time to say Goodbye. As per Honorable SCP directions, we are closing on 11/09/2024.”

The closure of Monal Restaurant and other eateries in Margalla Hills National Park marks a significant step in the SC’s efforts to protect the park’s ecological and cultural integrity.