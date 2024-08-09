Task Forces set up to bring reforms in power sector: Awais

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Thursday said that on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Task Force on Implementation of Structural Reforms in Power Sector had been constituted to review all the aspects for improvement in power sector. Talking to media persons along Co-Chairman of the Task Force Muhammad Ali, after first meeting of the Task Force, the minister said that power sector was the backbone of any economy and the government was committed to bringing reforms to enhance its efficiency. He said that since its inception, the incumbent government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif had started work to bring structural reforms in the power sector and around 20 to 22 key points were identified in this regard.

He said the PM has assigned the responsibility of the chairman of the Task Force to me. The Task Force would review in detail all issues pertaining to power sector reforms. All the government institutions would coordinate to implement the reforms in letter and spirit, he said.

He said we have little time and it is imperative to provide dividend to the nation and the consumers.

Speaking on the occasion, Co-Chairman of the Task Force, Muhammad Ali said that today was first meeting of the Task Force and in coming days, it would regularly meet on daily basis. The Term of Reference (TORs) of the Task Force have already been devised, he said and added that the Task Force would also look into the issues of IPPs besides taking steps to bring generation cost of the electricity.