Tax ombudsman pledges swift action on teachers’ concerns

Peshawar - The Federal Tax Ombudsman Advisor, Sardar Ali Khawaja, assured that tax-related concerns of university teachers would be promptly addressed.

This announcement came during a meeting held at the Regional Office Peshawar, where heads of various departments from Peshawar University met with the Tax Ombudsman Advisor to discuss their tax issues. The university representatives expressed their gratitude for reinstating the tax rebate, which resolved a longstanding issue. They also requested early payment of pending refunds.

Mr. Khawaja emphasized that teachers will be accorded the utmost respect in all tax offices and assured that issues related to tax rebates and refunds would be resolved without delay. He reaffirmed the Federal Tax Ombudsman’s commitment to conducting prompt, fair, and independent investigations into any instances of maladministration in tax matters and safeguarding taxpayers’ rights through effective measures.