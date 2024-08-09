The Addiction Epidemic

The escalating drug abuse among our youth is a pressing concern. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), nearly 8 million people in Pakistan are reported to be drug users, the majority of whom are under the age of 24. This rising trend not only threatens the physical health of the younger generation but also poses significant risks to their psychological well-being.

Pursuing a degree in psychology has allowed me to view the repercussions of drug abuse from a deeper perspective. While the leading consequences include mental disorders such as anxiety, depression, and other mood disorders, more severe conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder have also been reported by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Unfortunately, many factors contributing to this issue are rooted in our society. Constant societal expectations, peer pressure, and the easy availability of drugs all significantly contribute to the continued consumption of these substances. Feeling trapped in such conditions, individuals often turn to drugs as an escape from reality, failing to understand that this sense of relief is only temporary and ultimately erodes their mental stability and well-being.

Comprehensive awareness programmes are vital. Law enforcement must be trained to tighten their control over the widespread availability of drugs. Initiatives like the drug rehabilitation centres established by the Social Welfare Department of Punjab are essential. Families and communities must also be more open to discussing problems related to mental health and addiction, so we can help guide our youth towards healthier, more fulfilling lives.

FARVA ALI JAWA,

Lahore.