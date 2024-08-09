Thousands of trout released in Kohistan River  

DIR UPPER - The Fisheries Department in Upper Dir district released thousands of trout fishlings into the Kohistan River in the Kumrat area to boost fish populations.

The event was attended by Deputy Director Fisheries Bakht Zaman, Director Fisheries Headquarters Mohammad Ilyas, Fisheries Officer Lower Dir Sajjad Khan, Extension Field Officer Wali Khan, and several local elders. Bakht Zaman highlighted Kumrat as an ideal habitat for trout and emphasized the department’s efforts to promote fisheries and conserve fish in natural waters. He announced a ban on illegal fishing and warned of strict action against poachers, noting that the department releases thousands of trout fishlings annually to enhance breeding and increase the trout population.