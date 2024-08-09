Three people of same family killed in road crash

KHANEWAL - Three people including two women were killed in road crash at kohala pul, Kashmir Road late night yesterday. The deceased persons including Chaudhary Naeem Sadiq, wife Sumaira and 15 -year old Anam, residents of Rehman town in Abdul Hakeem.

The family was moving by road for picnic at Neelam Jhelam picnic point. Suddenly brakes of a truck running behind the car failed leading to override and crushed it. It resulted in the said family members killed on the spot. The son of Chaudhari Naim Sadiq, Saad Naeem was howver saved fortunately, but received fatal injuries as result of the accident. Rescuers rushed from nearby location and shifted bodies with injured person to civil hospital Murree.

The incident sent shock waves at the native town when the bodies reached over there for burial, said the eye witnesses.

Teen boy killed by rivals

A teenage boy was killed by his rivals here at Chak 136 NB in jurisdiction of Sillanwali Police station on Wednesday.

Police said that a case of murder of Allah Ditta was registered against suspect Ghulam Abbas (15) some days ago. On the day of incident,some heirs of the victim found the suspect and killed him after severe physical torture.Later,they hanged his body by a tree.

Police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Youth killed in road mishap

A teenager boy was killed in road accident here at Chak 128 NB on Wednesday.

Sillanwali police said that Faizan (14) r/o Chak 128 SB was crossing the road on foot when a speeding car hit and ran over him.