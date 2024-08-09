Tree plantation drive inaugurated

SUKKUR - A tree plantation drive was inaugurated by the district administration here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Syed Ahmed Fawad, planted a sapling at his office. He said that to eliminate the pollution in the air, it was necessary to plant more and more trees. This can provide a clean and healthy environment not only to the current generations but also for the future generations as well, the deputy commissioner said. District Officer, and local residents also participated in the tree plantation drive