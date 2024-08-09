Friday, August 09, 2024
Two killed as truck runs over car, motorcycle in Karachi

Web Desk
2:26 AM | August 09, 2024
National

Two people have lost their lives, while five including a woman injured as a speeding truck runs over a car and motorcycle near Defence Mor.

As per the rescue sources said one on the deceased was identified as 34-year-old Owais while the other was not identified.

The details revealed that the injured were identified as 55-year-old Asghar, 30-year-old Amn, 30-year-old Haider, 40-year-old Adil and 22-year-old Israr.

The police said the truck driver who hit the car and motorcycle was able run away from the accident site. 

