US reaffirms its support for Israel amid calls for cease-fire in Gaza

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed Washington’s support for Israel's defense in a phone call Thursday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant amid calls for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Austin wrote on X that he called Gallant "to brief him on US force posture adjustments and reinforce my ironclad support for Israel’s defense."

"The US F-22 Raptors that arrived in the region today represent one of many efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel and protect US forces in the region," he said.

"I also stressed the importance of concluding a cease-fire deal in Gaza that releases the hostages," he added.

The efforts have been hampered by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's rejection of Hamas's call to halt hostilities.

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7 last year following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 40,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 91,700 injured, according to local health authorities.