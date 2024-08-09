Visa partners with Hasan Raheem

LAHORE - Visa, a world leader in digital payments, has launched a new global campaign, “Prodigies,” which showcases the inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome challenges and pursued their passions with determination and creativity. The campaign serves as a tribute to the power of small steps taken by people who follow their dreams and achieve their goals. Hasan Raheem, a gifted young artist hailing from a modest background, has ascended to stardom in Pakistan’s music scene. At just 26 years of age, his unique fusion of R&B, hip hop, and indie pop has won over millions. Raheem’s incorporation of cultural elements and his ability to connect with a diverse audience, particularly the youth, are testament to his talent and commitment. Raheem pursued his musical career along with his medical education and graduated from medical school in 2021. His inspiring story serves as a powerful reminder that with determination and hard work, one can realize their dreams, no matter the obstacles they may face. Raheem is featured in the Visa “Prodigies” campaign, underscoring the small yet significant steps he took on his road to success. Umar S. Khan, Country Manager Pakistan & Afghanistan at Visa, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Hasan Raheem, a true embodiment of the ethos of the global ‘Prodigies’ campaign. His journey serves as an inspiration for numerous young individuals aiming to impact the world through their unique talents and passions. Visa stands dedicated to backing and empowering such future trailblazers and leaders of our society.”

By facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities, Visa enables individuals to take small steps towards their goals through the power of digital payments. Through the ‘Prodigies’ campaign, we hope that more individuals will be motivated to make daily strides towards their grand ambitions and harness their full potential with Visa.”

“I am honored and grateful to be a part of the Visa Prodigies campaign, which celebrates the power of small steps. I believe that every step, no matter how small, is a step forward, and that every step counts. I want to share my story with the world, and to inspire others to pursue their dreams, whatever they may be. I also want to thank Visa for their support and recognition, and for giving me this amazing opportunity to collaborate with them on this campaign,” said Hasan Raheem.

The Visa Prodigies campaign was launched across various media platforms, including social media, & digital. The campaign will feature a series of videos and articles that will showcase Hasan Raheem’s story and his musical journey, as well as other prodigies from different fields and backgrounds. Click here to view the film of his musical journey.