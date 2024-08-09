WASA, CMEC sign contract for water treatment plant phase-II

FAISALABAD - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and Chinese Machinery Engineering Consortium (CMEC) have signed a contract agreement for the construction project of surface water treatment plant phase-II, here on Thursday. WASA Project Director Saqib Raza and General Manager of Chinese firm Weiguang signed the contract in a ceremony. Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, Director General Faisalabad Development Authority Muhammad Asif Chaudhry, Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz, Additional Secretary Housing Department Umar Farooq, Deputy Secretary P&D Umar Randhawa and others were present on the occasion. Managing Director WASA Amir Aziz said that 30 million gallon drinking water would be available daily to residents of the eastern side of the city by the completion of the surface water treatment plant. The construction on the project will be started from September 1 and it will be completed within three years.

Aunt killer arrested within 24 hours

Tarkhani police claimed to have arrested a youth on charge of killing his aunt within 24 hours after the incident. Police spokesman said here on Thursday that accused Amir had opened fire and killed his paternal aunt Iqbal Bibi over a marriage issue and escaped from the scene. However, the police started investigation on scientific lines and traced his whereabouts after taking his girlfriend Anam into custody. The police arrested the accused within 24 hours after the incident and recovered a 30-bore pistol and a passport from his possession because the accused was trying to fly abroad. Further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.