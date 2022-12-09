Share:

LAHORE - The Sindh Women’s Swimming Association is organizing the two-day 21st National Girls Age Group Swimming Championship from tomorrow (Saturday) at Karachi Gymkhana. The championship will be conducted in difference age group categories including 10&Under, 11-12 Years, 13-14 Years and 15-16 Years. All Units of PWSA (Sindh, Punjab, Federal, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army and Wapda) will be participating in this championship. The opening ceremony will be held at 9am at Karachi Gymkhana tomorrow, whereas the closing ceremony will be held at 3pm at the same venue on December 11.