Peshawar - as many as 650 graduates were given degrees at the convocation of the agriculture University here on Thursday. On the occasion, 40 highly achieving students were conferred gold medals. speaking as chief guest at the 13th convocation of the agriculture University, Khyber pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam ali said that pakistan is an agricultural country and modern technology must be used to turn the arid lands cultivable. “Despite the fact that pakistan is an agricultural country, it still faces shortage of grains. almost 50% population of the country faces the food scarcity, which is why we need research in agriculture to cope with food scarcity,” he added. he said that had modern technology been introduced in agriculture a decade ago, the country would be able to even export the surplus agricultural production to other countries. The Governor congratulated the students, parents and faculty members of the university and especially hailed the 260 female students, who also received their degrees. “I am delighted to see that the female students outnumber the male students. I appeal to all the graduates to take it as a challenge to work for eliminating food grains scarcity. such efforts must be made that not only change the destiny of farmers but also contribute to the wellbeing of the other sections of pakistani society,” he added. earlier, Vice-Chancellor of the university prof Dr Jehan Bakht presented welcome address and highlighted various achievements of the varsity in research and academics. Business expo concludes at campus: Meanwhile, a two-day Business expo concluded at the University of peshawar campus. The event was organised by the Youth affairs Department Khyber pakhtunkhwa and Institute of Management studies of the university. It featured more than 100 stalls and comprised job fair and business competition events from various companies.