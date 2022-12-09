Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 97th birth anniversary of renowned Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was observed on Thursday. He was born on December 8, 1925 at Ambala, eastern Punjab. His full name was Syed Nasir Raza Kazmi. Nasir Kazmi started his poetic life in 1940 by following the style of Akhtar Sherani and wrote romantic poems and sonnets. Kazmi migrated from Ambala, to Lahore, Pakistan in August 1947. In Lahore, he worked as the Editor of the literary magazines Auraq Nau and Khayal. He also worked as a staff editor for Radio Pakistan, Lahore. He was frequently thought of as a melancholic poet, though most of his poetry is based on romantic happiness and hope. Nasir Kazmi was influenced by the romantic poetry of Akhtar Sheerani.