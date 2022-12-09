Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry warned on Friday that a major chunk of population desired to leave Pakistan as widening gap between the public and the institutions had triggered uncertainty in the country.

The former information minister issued the warning in context of a survey report, published a few days ago by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), to gauge the desire of the people to leave or stay in the country. The survey revealed that 37% of the total population would like to leave the country if they are given an opportunity to do so. It explained that 40pc of the people in urban and 36% in rural areas wanted to leave the country.

Taking to Twitter, Mr Chaudhry described the survey report as a wakeup call for the heads of the institutions. Increasing gap between the national institutions and the masses is driving people to leave their homeland, he said, adding: “Public would no longer accept the decisions taken behind the closed doors”.