ATTOCK - Academic session in Agriculture University campus will be started from August, 2023 as the remaining development work will be completed in the coming six months. According to sources, Rs 786 million have been spent so far on construction of administration block , academic block , boys and girls hostels ( having capacity of six hundred students) , health centre , research centre, library, and mosque . Rs 330 million have been approved for construction of roads, provision of electricity, water and sewerage system, auditorium, students’ service centre, and parking facility. Sources said that this campus which is being built over an area of 900 kanal will have state of the art facilities and when fully operational will be able to accommodate around 40000 students. Court awards 6.5 years jail to narcotics peddler Additional Sessions Judge/ Judge Special Court CNS Attock Mirza Shahid Baig has awarded 6.5 years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000 to the convict Shoaib Ali r/o Saidan Tehsil Hazro District Attock. The convict was arrested on 3/9/2022 while trying to smuggle narcotics. Meanwhile police arrested four outlaws from the jurisdiction of Hazro and Pindigheb police stations. In the first attempt, Hazro police arrested Muhammad Qasim and Adil Khan allegedly involved in the murder of their friend. In two other attempts, Pindigheb police arrested Nisar Khan involved in stealing a bike from the parking area of THQ Hospital Pindigheb and also arrested a proclaimed offender Kora s/o Allah Dewaya who was wanted by the police since 2019. All accused have been sent behind the bars.