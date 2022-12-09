Share:

ISLAMABAD-Bahria Town Rescue Unit took immediate action on the tragic fire incident at H-9 Peshawar Morr, Sunday Bazaar on Wednesday night. Bahria Town Rescue and Relief Team immediately reached the accident site equipped with modern apparatus including the only fire truck with foam (AFFF) technology. On the order of Bahria Town management, the team Fire Brigade reached the Itwar Bazar located at H-9 Peshawar Morr, Islamabad. Bahria Town Fire Brigade team actively participated in the fire control operation. Since its inception, acting upon the instructions issued by the Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain and Ali Malik Riaz, the fire department has already served on a number of occasions and provided help in such incidents happening within the country. Bahria Town fire station is a state-of-the-art fire department which has modern fire trucks in its fleet, up to the minute wireless communication system and an efficient and highly skilled team of fire fighters who are always on forefront and called on such occasions because of their expertise. AC Islamabad Captain Zakharof (R) led the operation. Bahria Town Fire Brigade worked continuously for two hours to extinguish the fire. After successfully controlling the fire, AC Islamabad Captain Zakharof (R) thanked Bahria Town management for their timely actions.