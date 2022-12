Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Azam Khan Swati on Friday was handed over from Balochistan police to Sindh police.

Senator’s advocate Iqbal shah informed that Mr Swati was transferred to Sindh on a private plane as Balochistan High Court (BHC) ordered to release him.

Earlier, The BHC while quashing all the FIR’s against Mr Swati - in province- ordered to release.