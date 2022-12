Share:

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) on Friday ordered that first information reports (FIR) registered against PTI Senator Azam Swati be quashed.

The orders were issued by the BHC on a petition filed by the senator’s son against the registration of the cases in Balochistan.

Five FIRs were registered in Balochistan against Azam Swati for his controversial tweets against senior military officers.The FIRs were registered against the PTI leader in Kuchlak, Hub, Zhob and two other areas of the province.