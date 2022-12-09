Share:

ISLAMABAD Another audio purportedly featuring former first lady Bushra Bibi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari surfaced on Thursday in which both can be heard discussing the sale of wrist watches in the possession of former prime minister Imran Khan. Bibi, the wife of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, can be heard in a brief audio clip asking Bukhari that there were few watches in the possession of the ex-premier which he wanted to sell in the market. “There are a few watches of Khan Sahib and he wants to deliver the same to you to be further sold because these are of no use to him,” Bibi can be heard talking to Bukhari in the audio. In his response, Bukhari said in absolute terms that he would do this. “Sure Murshid (mentor), I will do it,” he said. Soon after the audio went viral on social media, the critics of PTI accused the wife of Khan for indulging in the business of watches while staying at the PM House. The latest audio clip is part of a series of such clips that have been leaked to social media by some unknown people during the last couple of months in which both PTI and PML-N leaders can be heard holding informal conversations about important political issues. Most of the conversations were apparently recorded while such meetings had taken place at the Prime Minister Office. Earlier, at least two audio clips had gone viral on social media in which Khan and other senior PTI leaders can be heard talking about the controversial cipher and strategizing on “how to play with it.” Last month, Dubai-based businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor had accused the PTI government of selling him an expensive Graff wristwatch for $2 million. The watch was gifted to Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and PTI chief had retained it from the Toshakhana (state treasure house). The sale of state gifts received by Khan, while in power, is at the centre of controversy in national politics for the past few months. On October 21, the Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Khan for holding the parliament seat for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” in the Toshakhana reference. Bukhari, talking to Twitter, questioned the authenticity of the audio and called it an effort of “cut-copypaste.” He demanded an immediate forensic analysis of the audio and said that he had neither received the watch nor sold it. Earlier, it was being said that watches were sold to Umar Zahoor through Farah Khan Gogi, a close friend of Bibi, he said. He added that when a legal notice was served to Zahoor, a new story has been concocted that the watch was sold through him.