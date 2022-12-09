Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative Business (SCCLB) has given approv­al of declaration of wheat flour as an essential commodity in schedule of the Punjab Preven­tion of Speculation in Essential Commodities Act, 2021, expansion in the scope of Walled City Lahore Authority across Punjab and cre­ation of three new centers in the Environment Protection Department, in collaboration with the World Bank. The cabinet committee meet­ing was held at the Civil Secretariat under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Parlia­mentary Affairs, Environmental Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja. Pro­vincial Law Minister Khurram Shehzad Virk, Minister of Communications and Works Ali Afzal Sahi also participated. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Lahore Metropolitan Corporation and the Saida mu­nicipality of Republic of Lebanon Municipal­ity got also approval of the SCCLB. Chairman Committee Muhammad Basharat Raja said the chief minister would determine the officer who would sign the proposed MoU on behalf of the Punjab government. The cabinet committee considered the private bills related to the con­stitutional amendment on local governments in the National Assembly. In an amendment bill, it has been suggested that local government elec­tions should be held 3 months before the end of the term of the local bodies. Provincial Minis­ter Ali Afzal Sahi objected that such a proposal is not feasible. Another private constitutional amendment bill presented by some MNAs, has also proposed to keep the minimum suspen­sion of local bodies for 60 days. Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Environment Protection and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja said that the Punjab Cabinet would take the fi­nal decision on these private bills. The SCCLB approved an amendment to an Act, after which the Pro Vice Chancellor of Pir Meher Ali Shah Arid University, like other universities, can be made a member of the syndicate