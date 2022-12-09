Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet Thursday approved restoration of eleven revoked petroleum exploration licenses on the recommendation of the Petroleum Division. The decision to this effect was taken during the cabinet meeting, which held in Islamabad on Thursday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. During the meeting, the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report was presented by Ministry of Planning in the context of recent floods in Pakistan. The report was prepared by Ministry of Planning in collaboration with World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Union, United Nations, all Provincial Governments, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan, Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Civil Society, Academia and NGOs. The report assessed the damage caused by floods in ninety-four districts, especially the damage caused to seventeen major sectors of the economy, including health, agriculture, industry, infrastructure, and communication. The meeting was told that according to the report, Sindh province was the most affected by the flood and the agriculture sector was badly affected by the flood. The meeting was informed that the post disaster needs assessment report will support medium to long term planning to rebuild flood affected areas in a climate resilient manner. The Prime Minister directed to take opinion of all provinces and other stakeholders on Post Disaster Needs Assessment report on recent floods in the country. He appreciated the performance of the Ministry of Planning for preparing the report and directed to complete the Resilient, Recovery, Renovation and Rehabilitation Plan as soon as possible.