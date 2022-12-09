Share:

LARKANA - CIA Police Larkana on Thursday claimed to have recovered 200-kg hashish from an inter-provincial gang of suppliers of narcotics here on Thursday. The police said that the gang had hidden the contraband in rice bags which were loaded in a truck in the limits of Taluka Police Station when they were raided and the cops found the drugs hidden in rice bags. They said that two accused Nizam son of Muhammad Aslam Brohi and Qadeer Ahmed son of Muhammad Azim Brohi have been arrested and they were residents of Mastung (Balochistan). They further said that the accused were supplying drugs from Balochistan to Larkana and other districts of Sindh and a thorough investigation is underway to nab their other members of the gang, cops added. An FIR No. 73/2022 has been registered against them under what sections they did not mention. The SSP has announced a cash reward for the police party.