The ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar has become the center of attention in the world. Being the most expensive World Cup in history, millions of fans are there to support their teams. The opening ceremony won the hearts of millions by beginning with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

Many videos went viral on social media in which fans were seen cleaning the stadiums after the matches which is a rare but great task. Even teams cleaned their dressing rooms after matches and these are signs of civilized nations. However, in Pakistan, it is the contrary, where people throw garbage on the streets rather than cleaning it. Therefore, this behaviour should be emulated here at home.

AURANGZEB NADIR,

Balochistan.