Cloudy weather is expected in upper parts of the country with rain (snow over the mountains) at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir during next twelve hours.

Foggy conditions are likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning hours.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad nine degree centigrade, Lahore thirteen, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar ten, Quetta six Muzaffarabad and Murree four, Gilgit three degree centigrade. According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather chances of light rain with snow is in Srinagar, Leh, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while in Jammu partly foggy cloudly weather in the morning.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula one degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus six,Ananatnag and Shopian zero degree centigrade.